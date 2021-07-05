King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce ‘CHUNKY’ photo book

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced a photo book chronicling the band’s 2019 European tour.

The band trekked throughout the UK and Europe from late September until mid-October in 2019 in support of their album ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’, alongside fellow Australian rockers Stonefield and ORB.

CHUNKY is comprised of photos from the tour taken by frequent collaborator Jamie Wdziekonski, aka SUB-LATION. The 350-page book will be released in a first edition of 1100 copies via the band’s official webstore, and will be available from July 9 at 9AM AEST.



The new photo book arrives over a year since King Gizz released Chunky Shrapnel, a documentary by filmmaker John Angus Stewart – another frequent Gizz collabrator – that also captured the 2019 tour. The band also released a live double album of the same name from the film later that month.

In an interview with NME prior to the release of Chunky Shrapnel, Stewart said he didn’t want the film to “feel like a puff piece” about the band.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said. “But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”

Since then, the prolific psych-rockers have released three albums – ‘K.G.’ in 2020 along with ‘L.W.’ and ‘Butterfly 3000’ earlier this year. ‘L.W.’ recently placed in NME‘s list of the best Australian albums to be released so far this year.

2021 has also seen the release of two live albums from the band, taken from their headline concerts in Sydney and Melbourne earlier this year, alongside accompanying concert films.