King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce ‘Chunky Shrapnel’ screening in Melbourne

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced a one-off screening of their 2020 concert film Chunky Shrapnel at Melbourne’s Astor Theatre.

The band will screen the film on Saturday May 8 from 7pm, and will sell merchandise at the historic single-screen theatre. Tickets are on sale now via the cinema’s website.

A series of short films by Chunky Shrapnel director John Angus Stewart will play before the main feature, including –Everyman, Boytime, High Rivals, The Simpsons Suck Now, TJ2D and a preview of the unreleased Sleeping Monster.

The Astor Theatre is where the band had originally planned to premiere the film in early April last year on two separate nights, before the coronavirus pandemic forced their cancellation. Instead, the band released the film in two separate Vimeo broadcasts for 24 hours at a time.

King Gizz then released a live double album of the same name from the film later that month. In an interview with NME, Stewart said he didn’t want Chunky Shrapnel to “feel like a puff piece” about the band.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said. “But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”

Since then, the ever prolific group has released two more studio albums, ‘K.G.’ and ‘L.W.’. King Gizz are touring nationally this month, with a date at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre to come on April 22.