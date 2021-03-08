News Music News

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce Fremantle show

Taking place next month

By Jasper Bruce
Credit: Martin Philbey/Redferns/Getty Images

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced a Fremantle show for next month.

The band will take to the stage at Fremantle Arts Centre on April 1, supported by special guests Tropical Fuck Storm and Alter Boy.

Tickets to the 18+ show are on sale now via Oztix.

The band announced the gig on social media today (March 8). It will be their first Western Australian performance in over a year.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard recently completed a two-night residency at The Croxton Bandroom in Melbourne.

The band followed up their appearances at The Croxton with a headlining spot at Sidney Myer Music Bowl. The sold-out show, organised as part of Summer Sounds Festival, also featured performances from Tropical Fuck Storm and Smarts.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard released their most recent record, ‘L.W.’, in February. It was the group’s seventeenth album in total and featured the singles ‘If Not Now, Then When?’, ‘O.N.E.’ and ‘Pleura’.

‘L.W.’ followed on from ‘K.G.’, which the band released in November last year. NME gave the record a three-star review, writing that “while it’s not a step backwards, it certainly is a step sideways for a band who until now have been in perpetual motion”.

