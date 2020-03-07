King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce movie

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced the release of a movie, entitled Chunky Shrapnel.

The prolific Melbourne psych-rock band teased the film with a poster on Facebook this morning, featuring film photographs of the band.

Chunky Shrapnel is directed by John Angus Stewart, who was also responsible for the band’s music videos for ‘Planet B’, ‘Organ Farmer’ and ‘Self Immolate’ from the band’s last album ‘Infest The Rats Nest’. Watch ‘Planet B’ below.

Advance screenings of the film are set to be held on April 3 and 4 at Melbourne’s restored single screen Astor Theatre. Tickets will reportedly go on sale at 9am on March 10. The cinema’s website does not currently list any details, though no films are scheduled on Chunky Shrapnel‘s screening dates. NME Australia has reached out to the theatre and the band’s label for further information.

The film’s title comes from a lyric from the title track of the band’s 2017 record ‘Murder of the Universe’. The lyric is spoken through a talk box in the character of Han Tyumi, the Confused Cyborg.

King Gizzard are about to embark on a US tour beginning in April, including an appearance at this year’s Coachella festival. Last month, band members Stu Mackenzie and Joey Walker lead an Australian supergroup in writing and performing a new score for Dario Argento’s horror classic, Suspiria. Last year, the band released two full length albums: ‘Fishing for Fishies’ and ‘Infest the Rat’s Nest’.

