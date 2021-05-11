King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce new album ‘Butterfly 3000’

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have revealed a new album, titled ‘Butterfly 3000’, will arrive next month. The Melbourne band’s 18th studio album is set to arrive on June 11.

In an Instagram post announcing the record, they described it as “melodic” and “psychedelic”, and said no singles would be released ahead of the album’s arrival.

The post also used the phrase “cross-eyed autostereogram” as a descriptor. Popularly used in the Magic Eye book series, autostereograms create the illusion of a three-dimensional image from two-dimensional visual patterns.

‘Butterfly 3000’ will mark the second album this year from the band, after ‘L.W.’ arrived back in February.

‘L.W.’ served as a companion to previous album ‘K.G.’, which was released in November of last year. Both heavily utilise microtonal tunings, a theme the band introduced with their 2017 album ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’.

Back in March, King Gizzard also released a new live album, ‘Live in Melbourne ’21’, recorded during their hometown headline show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl the previous month.

Speaking to NME late last year, King Gizz guitarist Joey Walker revealed that the band would have a “big year of output” in 2021, one that contained some of their most divisive work yet.

“Part of me thinks it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. And part of me thinks it’s the worst,” Walker said.