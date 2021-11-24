King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard announce New Year’s Eve festival Timeland

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced a New Year’s Eve festival, Timeland, in conjunction with music festival Boogie.

The two-night event will be held at Boogie’s usual site, Our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook, between December 31 and January 2. It’ll be the first time King Gizz have performed at the site since 2012.

The line-up was specially curated by the King Gizz crew and includes Gordon Koang, Mod Con, Grace Cummings and Harvey Sutherland, among others. As well as the special guests, the psych-rock band intend to perform four full-length sets over the course of the festival.

“It literally feels like a lifetime since we could even consider the possibility of a music and camping festival. It feels like 100,000 years has passed, but here we are,” the group said in a statement.

“We’re gonna play for six hours, Juicy’s got new visuals, ‘Boogieman Sam’ has a new desk to engulf your ears and we’ve gathered together a line-up of artists we can’t stop listening to right now. Is this real life?!”

Tickets for Timeland go on sale from 12pm AEDT tomorrow (November 25) through Oztix.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard released two albums this year, the microtonal ‘L.W.’ and the poppier ‘Butterfly 3000’.

Earlier this month, the band announced a world tour in 2022, complete with shows in Europe, the UK, and North and South America.