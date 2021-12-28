King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard cancel Timeland festival due to COVID-19

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have cancelled their New Year’s Eve festival Timeland due to concerns around COVID-19.

The festival, which was set to take place in the central Victorian town of Tallarook, has been scrapped just three days before it was supposed to open; the band say it is “not fair or safe” for it to proceed.

In an email sent to ticketholders, the band wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce today that BOOGIE PRESENTS KING GIZZARD’S TIMELAND is cancelling. The event planned for Our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook in Victoria will no longer take place.

“We do not feel it is safe for Artists, crew and staff, vendors and ticket buyers to perform,

work, service and attend without a significant risk to either their personal health or those they come into contact with, and their immediate future for life, work and travel post event.”

The band went on to say that they’ve been weighing up the risks for the event to go ahead, and that some ticketholders have expressed concerns over the festival going forward as the country continues to battle the Omicron variant.

“The risk of ticketed buyers, staff and Artists being contacted prior to, and during the event as a close or casual contact and having to isolate by not attending or leaving the site, as well as anyone testing positive and not being able to attend the event just bring up too many complexities for the event to continue.”

However, King Gizzard also promised that those with tickets to the event will have access to an exclusive presale for the band’s farewell show in Melbourne, taking place sometime in March next year. They stressed that this performance will be their final Australian show until 2023, though other details are yet to be revealed.

All Timeland ticket buyers will have their tickets refunded from today.

COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the band’s live shows over recent weeks. Last week, they were forced to cancel one of their dates of their Brisbane due to a positive COVID-19 case having attended their performances on December 19 and 21.

Attendees of Timeland were promised a limited edition, brand new album on vinyl, to be collected for free upon arrival. It isn’t clear at this time whether these pressings, which the band have said will likely not be repressed again, will still be given to those with tickets.