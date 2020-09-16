King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard drop new single ‘Straws In The Wind’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have released a new single, ‘Straws In The Wind’, as well as an accompanying music video.

Gizzard keyboardist (and The Murlocs founder) Ambrose Kenny-Smith handles lead vocals in the song, which includes a variety of psychedelic sitar and microtonal guitar riffs followed by a flute solo towards its conclusion.

The visual features a comedic DIY aesthetic, complete with heavy green screen footage and the liberal usage of a leaf blower. It was filmed, edited and directed by Jason Galea. Watch it below:

“Amby and Stu collab on the tune and Jase is back on the tools for the video,” the band wrote on Facebook.

“Damn this was fun to make! We shot trash around the room with a leaf blower and pretended that we were in a trash tornado. What has the world come to…”

‘Straws In The Wind’ is the first new music from King Gizzard since the departure of band manager and second drummer Eric Moore, who left in late August. It’s also the third single from the band this year, following ‘Some Of Us’ and ‘Honey’. It is currently unknown whether the tracks are taken from a larger body of work.

While King Gizzard’s last original release was 2019’s ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’, the band have released four live albums this year, including double album/feature film Chunky Shrapnel in April.

In an interview with NME, Chunky Shrapnel director John Angus Stewart explained what his intention was with making the film, and what he wanted to avoid.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”