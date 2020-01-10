King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard fundraise for Aussie wildlife with two live albums

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have released two live albums of 2019 concerts in Adelaide and Paris, proceeds of which will go to Australian wildlife charities.

Available on the prolific psych rock group’s Bandcamp page now are recordings of their July 12, 2019 concert at Adelaide’s Thebarton Theatre and their October 14, 2019 show at Paris’ L’Olympia. Both are on sale for $10 (though patrons have the option of paying more).

All proceeds from the Adelaide live album go to Animals Australia, while all proceeds from the Paris album go to Wildlife Victoria. Bandcamp has also agreed to donate its share of the revenue from both releases to fire relief charities.

Find the albums – both mixed by King Gizz lead vocalist and guitarist Stu Mackenzie, and featuring cover art by frequent band collaborator Jason Galea – below:

In other fundraising news, Courtney Barnett, Camp Cope and other musicians have signed a Fender Jaguar which is up for auction to fundraise for bushfire relief.

The list of benefit shows being organised across the country continues to grow, with Alex Lahey, Japanese Wallpaper, The Teskey Brothers, Amity Affliction, Pond and Bad Dreems announcing charity gigs today.