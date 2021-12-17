King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard giving brand new album to Timeland Festival attendees

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard fans who attend the Melbourne psych-rockers’ upcoming Timeland New Year’s Eve festival can look forward to an extra surprise on arrival – a brand new album.

The band took to social media earlier today (December 17) to reveal that 2,000 copies of the record had been pressed on vinyl via Flightless Records. They added that everyone who attends the festival will receive a copy for free, adding that the band will likely “never repress this record again”.

Responding to a fan on Instagram who enquired about how those not attending the festival could acquire a copy, the band replied, “Maybe from the states or Europe next year sometime.”

In the photo, the vinyl cover features similar iconography as promotional materials for Timeland. The festival is set to take place at Our Friend’s Farm in Tallarook, between December 31 and January 2.

In addition to four full-length sets from King Gizz, the festival’s line-up also features the likes of Gordon Koang, MOD CON, Grace Cummings and Harvey Sutherland, among others.

“It literally feels like a lifetime since we could even consider the possibility of a music and camping festival. It feels like 100,000 years has passed, but here we are,” the band said in a statement announcing the event.

“We’re gonna play for six hours, Juicy’s got new visuals, ‘Boogieman Sam’ has a new desk to engulf your ears and we’ve gathered together a line-up of artists we can’t stop listening to right now. Is this real life?!”

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard released two albums this year, ‘L.W.’ and ‘Butterfly 3000’. Earlier this month they announced a forthcoming remix album of songs from the latter, titled ‘Butterfly 3001’. Set to arrive on January 21, it will feature contributions from The Flaming Lips, DJ Shadow, Peaches, Confidence Man and more.