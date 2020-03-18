King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard postpone North American tour, axe movie screenings

In light of the global coronavirus outbreak, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have postponed their North American tour and called off Melbourne screenings of their new movie Chunky Shrapnel.

The Melbourne psych rock band posted their “COVID-19 update” on social media earlier today (March 18). They postponed all shows in April and May, which means their run of North American tour dates. King Gizzard are due to tour Europe and the UK from June till August.

“Playing music for y’all means so much to us so we’ll be rescheduling as many shows as we possibly can,” they wrote. “Hold onto your tickets as they will be valid for the new dates, otherwise the venues will be offering refunds. We’ll keep you posted.”

King Gizzard also confirmed that the sold-out Melbourne screenings of their upcoming movie Chunky Shrapnel are off. The film, which they announced on March 7, was due to screen at the St. Kilda cinema Astor Theatre on April 3 and April 4. The cinema will be processing ticket refunds.

“We’ll be listening to experts and taking advice about what is best for the human race going forward,” the band wrote in the statement’s conclusion. “Heaps of new tunes on the way too. Stay home. Look after each other.” Their Instagram announcement was accompanied by a snippet of their song ‘Superbug’ from their latest album, ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’.

