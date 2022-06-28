King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard raise funds for Indigenous community with Noongar version of ‘Butterfly 3000’

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have announced 11 new translations of their ‘Butterfly 3000’ album, including one in the Indigenous language of Western Australia, Noongar.

The band delivered ‘Butterfly 3000’ – their 18th studio album, and second of 2021 following ‘L.W.’ – last June. Its initial vinyl release was minted in 11 variations, with all text across the album’s packaging, liner notes and lyrics sheet translated to Hindi, Dutch, French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Turkish. These were released in addition to the standard English version, and all versions of the album itself are sung in English.

Today (June 28), King Gizzard announced a new pressing of the record in a further 11 languages: Portuguese, Italian, Welsh, Indonesian, Serbian, Greek, Swedish, Polish, Korean, Latin and Noongar. All the new pressings saw the band work directly with fans across the world, to ensure the translations were accurate.

All of the new versions are available to purchase now from the band’s Gizzverse webstore – most are limited to 1,500 copies, except for the Portuguese ‘Borboletta 3000’ (limited to 2,500), the Italian ‘Farfalla 3000’ (2,000) and the Noongar ‘Bindi-Bindi 3000’ (500). The lattermost variant will be exclusive to the Australian webstore, with all proceeds from sales set to be donated to the Langford Aboriginal Association (LAA).

The Noongar language is made up of 14 dialects, and covers a broad spectrum of varied spellings and intonations. ‘Bindi-Bindi 3000’ was translated by family members who have direct ties to the LAA – which, according to its website, is a community-based not-for-profit organisation that “delivers programs to benefit the local Aboriginal and Non-Aboriginal community” across the Perth metropolitan region.

NME‘s Becky Rogers gave ‘Butterfly 3000’ a three-star review, writing: “Given that they’re self-confessed music-geeks, it’s no surprise that King Gizzard have considered every element right down to the mid-phrase time changes (‘Blue Morpho’) and dub-trance experimentation (‘2.02 Killer Year’). But this formulaic approach lacks surprise – once you’re a few tracks in, you’ve heard it all.”

Last Monday, King Gizzard teased their 21st, 22nd and 23rd studio albums, telling fans that all three will arrive before the end of 2022. Should they accomplish the feat, the band will have a total of five albums released in 2022: the vinyl-exclusive ‘Made In Timeland’ was released back in March, while ‘Omnium Gatherum’ – their first double album – landed in April. This will also equal their record of five albums within one year from 2017.

Earlier this month, the band confirmed they had completed at least two of their upcoming records, describing the material on them as “jammy and meandering, kinda funky-prog-something”. In an interview with triple j, guitarist Joey Walker explained: “They’re kind of a response to us not being able to get together and play during lockdowns. It’s just jamming and the product of that.”

Also in June, the band won the inaugural Environmental Music Prize for their song ‘If Not Now, Then When?’. They were awarded $20,000 for taking out the title, the entirety of which they subsequently donated to The Wilderness Society. Speaking on the win, frontman Stu Mackenzie said the band were “so humbled” to have taken out the prize. “It’s fantastic and deeply important for initiatives like this one, to help build community around the fight against the climate crisis,” he said.