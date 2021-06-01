King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard release ‘Live In Sydney ’21’ album and concert film

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have released a new live album and concert film, ‘Live In Sydney ’21’.

Released as both a live album on BandCamp, and on YouTube as a 90-minute film, the 16-track set was recorded at the Enmore Theatre in April.

Their first Sydney show in over a year, it was part of the band’s national Micro Tour, on which they showcased tracks from their microtonal album series: 2017’s ‘Flying Microtonal Banana, 2020’s ‘K.G.’ and 2021’s ‘L.W.’.

Watch the full ‘Live In Sydney ’21’ concert film below.

‘Live in Sydney ’21’ follows the release of ‘Live In Melbourne ’21’, which the band unveiled in March following their performance at the city’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The release is also featured as the latest inclusion in King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s Bootlegger program, which encourages fans and indie labels to press and sell their own physical copies of select releases in the band’s catalogue.

Last month, the band announced their 18th studio album, ‘Butterfly 3000’, due for release on June 11 through the bands own label Flightless. In an Instagram post, the band described it as “melodic” and “psychedelic”, and stated that no official singles from the album would be released.

‘Butterfly 3000’ will mark King Gizzard’s second full-length release for 2021, following February’s ‘L.W.’ – itself a direct follow-up to November 2020’s ‘K.G.’.

Speaking to NME last December, guitarist Joey Walker teased that King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard would have a “big year of output” in 2021, including an as-yet-unannounced release that Walker believes may be their most divisive. “Part of me thinks it’s the best thing we’ve ever done,” he said, “and part of me thinks it’s the worst.”

Walker also spoke of plans for a spiritual sequel to their film Chunky Shrapnel, saying: “Everything’s been done in terms of a music documentary and live albums or whatever it’s going to be, but there’s a certain distilled thing we’re trying for that we really haven’t seen.”

Last week, the band were announced as a part of Sydney’s VIVID Live program for 2021. The band will perform five differently-themed shows at Redfern venue Carriageworks: an acoustic set, a jam-based set, a microtonal set, a garage-rock set and a heavy metal set.