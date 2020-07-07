King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard release ‘RATTY’ for free

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared RATTY, their documentary about the making of 2019 album ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’, to YouTube, making it accessible for free.

Last month, the band made the film available to rent for one week via Vimeo, at the price of US$3. All proceeds from the documentary were donated between Australians For Native Title and Reconciliation, BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, DJIRRA and the Indigenous Social Justice Association Melbourne.

Announcing that they’d made RATTY available to view for free, King Gizz revealed on Instagram yesterday (July 6) that viewers had raised over $20,000 for the four charities by renting the film.

The 27-minute film was produced by PHC Films, and shot and edited by John Angus Stewart.

You can watch RATTY in full below.

In June, NME Australia spoke with RATTY director Stewart, who said he wanted to make the film “really fun and real loose, and not think about it too much and go pure gut”.

“That’s why I called it RATTY. Because I see it as ratty, I see it as a t-shirt with holes in it,” Stewart explained.

Back in April, King Gizzard released their debut feature film, Chunky Shrapnel. The film, also directed by Stewart, captured the band on tour across the UK and Europe in support of ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’.

The band also released an accompanying live album of the same name.