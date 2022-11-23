King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are sponsoring a women’s football team in Anglesea

Amid their hectic schedule of world touring and album releases, King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have found time to support a community close to them, backing the women’s football team in Anglesea (some 40 kilometres south of Geelong) as an official sponsor.

The band’s logo stands out on the back of the team’s guernseys, displayed in bold orange over the deep blue fabric. In a profile on the team published by ABC News, it’s noted that the band have “a specific sponsorship agreement” with the team – the exact details of which aren’t known to the public – stemming from the familial ties between King Gizzard frontman Stu Mackenzie and the team’s club president, Jamie Mackenzie.

It’s also said that Stu, who grew up in Anglesea, was on track to becoming a career footballer before forming King Gizzard; in 2004, he was the captain of the city’s local team in the Geelong Junior Football League, which also included now-AFL champion Patrick Dangerfield. Stu reportedly shifted his ambitions after being sidelined by an ACL injury.

According to the ABC, fans of King Gizzard became aware of the sponsorship (which has been in place since at least mid-2021) earlier this year, leading the team to receive an influx of requests for guernseys.

In the profile, teammate Cassie Harrison said of the sponsorship: “King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard plastered across our back? How bloody cool is that? I think it’s our edge.”

Meanwhile, King Gizzard are currently gearing up to perform a one-off show in Melbourne next Saturday (December 10), before embarking on a New Zealand tour that’ll bridge over into the new year. Then, after a run of shows across Europe, they’ll return to play headline gigs in Sydney and Brisbane, as well as next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest.

2022 has seen the band release five studio albums: the vinyl-exclusive ‘Made In Timeland’ in March (later made available to stream), ‘Omnium Gatherum’ in April, and then ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava’, ‘Laminated Denim’ and ‘Changes’ all in October.

June, too, saw them release 11 new translations of last year’s ‘Butterfly 3000’ album, including one in Noongar (an Indigenous language of Western Australia) that raised money for the Langford Aboriginal Association. The same month, King Gizzard won the inaugural Environmental Music Prize for their song ‘If Not Now, Then When?’; their entire $20,000 prize fund was donated to The Wilderness Society.