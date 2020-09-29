King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard tease “double drop” of new music this week

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have teased a “double drop” of new music this week in the latest edition of their Gizzymail newsletter.

Per the vague newsletter, the first “double drop” will arrive this Friday (October 2) and will be “pretty loose”.

“Kinda shit but kinda sick type vibes,” the band wrote.

King Gizz added that the second drop of music would be “way more legit”, and said to keep an eye on their Bandcamp. The ever-prolific psych band also teased a new music video as “the most DIY thing ever”.

They finished the newsletter by sharing a behind-the-scenes clip from their latest single ‘Straws In The Wind’. It features Ambrose Kenny-Smith and frontman Stu Mackenzie dancing to the clip on a green screen, messing about with the leafblower that produces the video’s “wind”. The song’s audio has comically been automatically removed for copyright reasons. Watch it below.

‘Straws In The Wind’ was released earlier this month. It’s the band’s third single this year and the first since the departure of band manager and second drummer Eric Moore, who left in late August. It followed ‘Some Of Us’ and ‘Honey’.

In a marathon Reddit AMA to promote the release of the band’s debut feature film Chunky Shrapnel back in April, Mackenzie said they were working on a “few” projects in isolation.

The frontman said one of the new projects is “pretty chill”, another “kind of jazzy” and “some of it is microtonal”.

Elsewhere in the AMA, Mackenzie said that if it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, they would be working on releasing a recording of a recent rescore of Dario Argento’s Suspiria. The score was performed in Melbourne in March by a supergroup that included Mackenzie and fellow Gizz members Joey Walker, Michael Cavanagh. Mackenzie said it would eventually be released under the moniker Professor Of The Occult.

While King Gizzard’s last original release was 2019’s ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’, the band have released four live albums this year, including Chunky Shrapnel in April.

In an interview with NME, Chunky Shrapnel director John Angus Stewart explained what his intention was with making the film, and what he wanted to avoid.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”