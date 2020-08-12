King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard tease new music coming this week

The ever prolific King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have taken to social media to tease fans about new music coming out this week.

Taking to Instagram, the band wrote “Midnight Thursday. New music” along with pictures of the band in the studio as well as text that reads “SOME OF US”, which could potentially hint at the song’s title.

This will be the second bout of new music the band have dropped in 2020, following the release of ‘Honey’ last month.

While they haven’t released as much new music this year as what fans would usually expect of them, that doesn’t mean their output hasn’t been extensive. They have released a total of four live albums over the year so far, including the double album and feature film Chunky Shrapnel.

Back in June, the band also released a documentary, RATTY, aimed at giving an insight into the notoriously private group. The documentary was filmed during and centred around the making of the band’s second 2019 album, ‘Infest The Rats’ Nest’.

In a recent interview with NME Australia, Chunky Shrapnel director John Angus Stewart explained what his intention was with making the film, and what he wanted to avoid.

“If you like this music, you’ll get an insight into who these people are,” he said.

“But I didn’t want to frame them as these godlike figures, because to me that’s kind of bullshit. They’re just normal dudes.”