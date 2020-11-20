King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard throw a surreal house party in ‘Intrasport’ video

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have shared a video for ‘Intrasport’, taken from the sprawling Melbourne band’s new album ‘K.G.’, which is out today.

‘Intrasport’ is one of the more unconventional songs from the new album, leaning into a synth-heavy acid house direction.

The surreal clip was directed by frequent collaborator John Angus Stewart, who – in addition to many of the band’s other music videos – directed their films Chunky Shrapnel and RATTY.

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Intrasport’ below:

‘K.G.’, the band’s sixteenth studio album, arrived today alongside a new live album and concert film, ‘Live In San Francisco ’16’.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’ includes previously-released singles such as ‘Automation’, ‘Straws in the Wind’ and ‘Honey’.

Though it’s the first studio album this year from the King Gizz camp, they’ve kept plenty busy. The band have released a 28-track demos collection along with numerous live records, including the double album and feature film Chunky Shrapnel.

In an interview with NME, Stewart discussed prioritising the band’s musical output rather than “pry” into artists’ personalities.

Advertisement

“To me, I think [King Gizzard’s] performance and their music is so fuckin’ interesting that you don’t have to do that. And in the end, they’re really interesting guys,” Stewart explained.

“They’re all really intelligent, really switched-on and super empathetic. But at the same time, what I find the most interesting about them is their music and how they play it. And that is what people should see.”

Back in August, King Gizzard’s longtime drummer and manager Eric Moore announced his departure from the band in order to focus on his label, Flightless Records.