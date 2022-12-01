King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard to host record fair in Melbourne next week

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard will hold their own dedicated record fair in Melbourne, taking over the St Kilda Sports Club before they play a headline show next Saturday (December 10).

Dubbed the ‘Gizzverse Record Fair’, the event will from 1pm to 5pm, with punters able to enter free of change. The band themselves will be in attendance, but it’s not said that they’ll be performing or hosting any kind of unique presentation.

There will, of course, be stacks of choice picks from King Gizzard’s sprawling catalogue of vinyl releases; back in October, the band held a ‘Gizzverse Record Fair’ in New York, where they offered “tons of bootleggers, test pressings, limited edition variants, warehouse finds and other rarities”, as well as an exclusive tote bag. Similar exclusives have not yet been revealed for next week’s event.

Following the fair, King Gizzard will headline a show at the Palace Foreshore. Support will come from Stella Donnelly and CIVIC, and tickets are still available – find them here. Then, after a tour of New Zealand and a run of European shows, the band will return to play headline gigs in Sydney and Brisbane, as well as next year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest.

2022 has seen the band release five studio albums. ‘Made In Timeland’ was first released in March (initially as a vinyl-exclusive offering), followed by ‘Omnium Gatherum’ in April, and then ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava’, ‘Laminated Denim’ and ‘Changes’ all in October.

In addition, June came with 11 new versions of last year’s ‘Butterfly 3000’ album, including one in Noongar (an Indigenous language of Western Australia) that raised money for the Langford Aboriginal Association. The same month, King Gizzard won the inaugural Environmental Music Prize for their song ‘If Not Now, Then When?’.