King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard working on a “few” projects in isolation

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard are working on a “few” projects in isolation, frontman Stu Mackenzie has revealed today (April 18).

Mackenzie let the news slip in a marathon Reddit AMA to promote the release of the band’s debut feature film Chunky Shrapnel, available to stream for the next 24 hours on Vimeo.

The psych frontman said one of the new projects is “pretty chill”, another “kind of jazzy” and “some of it is microtonal”. He said the band is also “messing around with some more polymetric stuff”. Mackenzie was unsure which would come out first.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the AMA, Mackenzie said that if it weren’t for the coronavirus pandemic, they would be working on releasing a recording of a recent rescore of Dario Argento’s Suspiria. The score was performed in Melbourne last month by a supergroup that included Mackenzie and fellow Gizz members Joey Walker, Michael Cavanagh. Mackenzie said it would eventually be released under the moniker Professor Of The Occult.

In a recent interview with NME, the director of Chunky Shrapnel, John Angus Stewart said he is set to direct two music videos from the band’s upcoming material.

Read the full interview with Stewart here. A Chunky Shrapnel live double album will be released on April 24.