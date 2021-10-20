King Gizzard, Baker Boy, Amyl and the Sniffers announced for 4,000-person Melbourne concert

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Baker Boy and Amyl and the Sniffers are among the acts announced for a new state government-run concert taking place later this month in Melbourne.

The Play On Victoria concert, set to take place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, will be held on October 30. It is set to be one of the first major live music events held following the end of Victoria’s sixth lockdown this week.

Blues-soul duo Vika and Linda, as well as singer-songwriter Grace Cummings, are also locked in to perform.

Approximately 4,000 tickets will be available for punters, who must prove they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 through a digital certificate. Attendees will be spread across the venue in allocated seats and picnic areas. Tickets will cost $29.90, and will go on sale through Ticketek from 3pm this Friday (October 22).

‘Play On’ will be held in line with the music bowl’s COVIDSafe plan, and will trial safe settings from the Victorian government as the sector emerges from months worth of interruptions.

“It’s a big step on the way to getting live music up and running again,” said Danny Pearson – Victoria’s creative industries minister – in a statement.

“Vaccination is our ticket out of this pandemic, and it’s our only way to get back to enjoying the things we love, like our cultural and creative events.”

The announcement of the concert comes days after the Save our Scene venues coalition launched a petition, requesting details from the state government around what targets need to be met in order to remove venue capacity restrictions.

There is currently no indication from the Andrews government of when venues can ease their capacity limits beyond one person every four square metres indoors, which comes into effect once 80 per cent of eligible Victorians are fully vaccinated.