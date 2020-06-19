King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard announce documentary

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have announced the release of the documentary film RATTY. Watch the trailer below.

The 27-minute short film was announced today (June 19) via the band’s social media. Produced by PHC Film, RATTY focuses on the making of the band’s 15th studio album, ‘Infest The Rat’s Nest’.

It will be released on Monday June 22, and will be available to rent and stream for US$3 via Vimeo.

All proceeds from the documentary will go to Australians For Native Title and Reconciliation, BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, DJIRRA and the Indigenous Social Justice Association Melbourne.

Released last year via King Gizzard’s own label, Flightless, NME called ‘Infest The Rat’s Nest’ “squalling, chaotic and a lot more fun.”

RATTY comes after King Gizzard released their debut feature film, Chunky Shrapnel, in April. The film, directed by John August Stewart, captured the band on tour across the UK and Europe.

Chunky Shrapnel‘s initial release saw it available to view online for only 24 hours. The band later announced a second viewing due to popular demand. King Gizzard also released an accompanying live album of the same name.