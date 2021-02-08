King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard to headline Meadow 2021

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have been announced as one of the headliners for Meadow Festival’s 2021 lineup.

The prolific psych-rockers lead the bill alongside Angie McMahon and a slew of other Australian artists, including HTRK, Close Counters, Elizabeth, Surprise Chef, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys and more.

Taking place in the rural town of Bambra in Victoria, Meadow will also be accompanied by a virtual event, which allows fans to watch the festival on-demand from home two weeks after the actual event has taken place.

The event, which is happening from Friday April 23 – Sunday April 25, promises to be COVID-safe and will have three designated viewing zones in the festival’s amphitheatre to maintain social distancing.

This will be the first time Meadow is taking place since 2019, when it was named ‘By The Meadow’, following the cancellation of its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are on the cusp of releasing their seventeenth studio album ‘L.W.’, though frontman Stu Mackenzie has revealed that the album won’t be dropping in February as once theorised by fans.

‘L.W.’ is set to follow ‘K.G.’, which dropped back in November of last year. In a review of the album, NME‘s Dannii Leivers wrote “No doubt many of these songs will go on to be fan favourites, but while it’s not a step backwards, it certainly is a step sideways for a band who until now have been in perpetual motion.”

Tickets for Meadow Festival 2021 are on sale now.

Meadow Festival’s 2021 lineup is:

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Angie McMahon

HTRK

Close Counters

Surprise Chef

Elizabeth

Sweet Whirl

Mimi Gilbert

Cool Sounds

Darcy Justice

3K

Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

Romero

Emma Volard