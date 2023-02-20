King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard cancel Bluesfest 2023 appearance

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have removed themselves from the line-up of this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, following the festival’s recent controversy over the booking of Sticky Fingers.

Sticky Fingers were announced for the 2023 Bluesfest line-up last Tuesday (February 14) alongside Sampa The Great, a tribute to the late Uncle Archie Roach, Fools and Jerome Williams.

Sticky Fingers’ booking was criticised in light of past allegations of racism and violence against frontman Dylan Frost. These include 2016 allegations that Frost threatened Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum in a Sydney pub, and allegations from the same year that he made racist comments during a performance by the band Dispossessed (Frost denied these allegations). In 2016, Frost apologised for his “unacceptable” behaviour and said he would be entering rehab and therapy. In 2018, the singer was accused of verbally harassing and threatening to fight a transgender woman in another Sydney pub; the band later issued a statement denying the woman’s account of events.

Advertisement

Artists to speak out against Sticky Fingers’ billing included Camp Cope drummer Sarah Thompson, who told the festival to “go fuck yourself”, and Jaguar Jonze, who said that it’s “disgusting and sickening to see abusive and violent behaviour glamorised into a bad boy image”.

Bluesfest defended the decision to book Sticky Fingers in a social media comment that argued that it’s “time to forgive and let [Frost] get on with his life”. Festival director Peter Noble also told the Sydney Morning Herald: “Everybody has a right to be forgiven and to show who they can be … and this man is attempting to do that, so that’s why he’s on Bluesfest.”

In a statement shared online today (February 20), King Gizzard expressed disappointment in Bluesfest. “As a band and as human beings,” they wrote, “we stand against misogyny, racism, transphobia and violence. [We are] surprised and saddened to see Bluesfest commit to presenting content that is in complete opposition to these values.

“Given this decision by the festival, we have decided to cancel our appearance at Bluesfest. We are deeply disappointed to be in this position but sometimes you need to be willing to make sacrifices to stand up for your values. This is, unfortunately, one of those moments.”

A representative of Bluesfest declined comment to NME. NME has also reached out to Sticky Fingers for comment.

Advertisement

King Gizzard were scheduled to perform at Bluesfest 2023 on its second day of operation, Friday April 7. Sticky Fingers are currently booked to perform on Saturday April 8.

In an interview given to The Sydney Morning Herald following last week’s controversy, Bluesfest director Peter Noble – who described Sticky Fingers as “the bad boys of Australian music” in a press statement announcing their addition to the line-up – argued that Frost “deserves an opportunity” to perform at his event. “Stop living in the past,” he told the paper, “live in the now and let [Frost] be who he is, which is a great artist.

“Lots of great artists over the years have had issues. Van Gogh had issues, but was he a great artist? That’s what we remember him for. Just let this man be the artist that he is. He’s trying his hardest.”