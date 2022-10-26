King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are the cover stars of the October 2022 issue of NME Australia magazine

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are the cover stars of the NME Australia October 2022 issue.

The cover story arrives ahead of ‘Changes’, the last of a trilogy of records the Melbourne psych-rockers are releasing in October alone, and follows ‘Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms and Lava’ and ‘Laminated Denim’ earlier this month. In our interview, the band chat with NME’s Josh Martin from their US tour about returning to the road, their current jam band era, and staying as prolific as ever.

“We make the music and if we’re super pumped on it, it’s ready to be put out,” says drummer Michael Cavanagh. “Plus, if something is shit and no one likes it, you just put out another one the next month.”

Advertisement

Read the full story, with photography by Alyssa Leicht at the band’s recent tour stop in St. Paul, Minnesota, here.

Elsewhere in the issue, NME speaks to rising Melbourne singer-songwriter and TikTok star Suzi, and breakout Baltimore pop-punks Pinkshift about their debut record ‘Love Me Forever’. We also review albums from The 1975, Jade Imagine, Willow, and Bjork, and sit down with Jamie Lee Curtis to talk about Laurie Strode’s final Halloween.

The new issue of NME Australia, now available for pre-order, will begin shipping the week of November 7. Six-month and yearlong subscriptions are also available here.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard join Parkway Drive, Julia Jacklin, King Stingray, Sampa The Great, Daniel Johns, Mallrat, Hatchie, Camp Cope, Gang of Youths, and many more as NME Australia cover stars. Explore and get your back issues of the magazine here.

Get your copy of the October 2022 issue of NME Australia here.