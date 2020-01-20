King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard have achieved two top 10 positions on this week’s ARIA albums chart with their new live albums, ‘Live In Adelaide ’19’ and ‘Live In Paris ’19’, which they released earlier this month to raise funds for Australian wildlife charities.

The rockers clinched number six and nine with ‘Live In Adelaide ’19’ and ‘Live In Paris ’19’, respectively, the two live albums they released on January 10. A third live LP from the band, ‘Live In Brussels ’19’, also made its debut at number 34 despite only being released last Wednesday (January 15). Check out the full ARIA albums chart here.

Proceeds from the records will be donated to bushfire relief organisations, including Animals Australia and Wildlife Victoria. In an Instagram post on January 15, the band revealed that the albums have raised $50,000 for bushfire relief, and that they would “will keep donating as sales come in”.

All three live albums are available through King Gizzard’s Bandcamp page for $10 each.

Besides King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s three live albums, the only other new entrant on the albums chart this week was Selena Gomez’s ‘Rare’, which debuted at number one. On the other hand, Tones And I kept her number one spot on the singles chart with her smash hit, ‘Dance Monkey’.

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are nominated for Best Australian Band and Best Australian Album (for ‘Fishing For Fishes’) in the brand-new Australian-exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020. Check out the full list of NME Awards 2020 Aussie nominees here.