King Gizzard, The Avalanches announced for Summer Sounds Festival Brisbane

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Avalanches and more have been announced as part of Summer(ish) Sounds Festival – an offshoot of the recent Summer Sounds concert series – set to take place in Brisbane this April.

Organisers of Summer(ish) Sounds made their announcement today (March 23), revealing a kick-off date of Friday April 23 at Riverstage, Brisbane. The lineup is also set to feature the likes of Violent Soho, Ball Park Music, Tropical Fuck Storm, Tired Lion and The Murlocs across the four-date run. Find full dates and lineup below. Tickets are on sale from tomorrow (March 24), available here.

The Summer Sounds concert series kicked off in Adelaide back in January, with the likes of Allday, Towns, Bernard Fanning, Something For Kate, Genesis Owusu and CLYPSO appearing on the bill.

The Victorian edition of the festival took place in Melbourne across February and March and saw Ball Park Music, Spacey Jane, Thelma Plum and RAT!Hammock among others take to the stage at Sidney Myer Music Bowl.

The Summer(ish) Sounds Festival lineup and Riverstage, Brisbane, show dates are:

APRIL

Friday 23 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs

Friday 30 – The Avalanches, special guests

MAY

Saturday 1 – Violent Soho, Tired Lion, Seathru

Monday 3 – Ball Park Music, special guests