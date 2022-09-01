King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will release three new albums next month

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced their next three new studio albums, all of which are set for release next month.

The band shared the news on their social media pages earlier this morning (September 1), accompanied by a photo of three of the band’s members: frontman Stu Mackenzie, keyboardist/harmonica player Kenny Ambrose-Smith and drummer Michael Cavanaugh. In the photo, all three men are holding vinyl records; however, the artwork of each has been blurred out.

The caption for the photo added that the band are “so excited to show you all” the as-yet-untitled albums. It also noted that all three albums will be simultaneously made available for pre-order on the band’s Gizzverse webstore next Wednesday (September 7). The pre-orders will go live at 10pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST), 8am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), 5am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and 1pm British Summer Time (BST).

Hiiiiiiii friendsWe are releasing 3 albums in OctoberPre-order all of them Sept 7 from GizzverseMelbourne 10pmNew York 8amLos Angeles 5amLondon 1pmREALLY excited to show you all ❤️ Posted by King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

King Gizzard had previously teased that more new music was coming in 2022 back in June, telling Australian youth radio station triple j that there were “a couple” of new albums “locked away”. Later that month, the band confirmed via Twitter that they would release three more studio albums at some point this year.

The new record follow on from the two studio albums the band released earlier in 2022: the vinyl-only ‘Made In Timeland’ arrived in March, and the double album ‘Omnium Gatherum’ followed in April. January also saw the band release ‘Butterfly 3001’, a remixed version of their 2021 album ‘Butterfly 3000’.

The October albums will bring the band’s total of studio albums for 2022 to five, which ties with the record they previously set for themselves in 2017. That year saw the band release ‘Flying Microtonal Banana’ in February, ‘Murder Of The Universe’ in June, the collaborative ‘Sketches Of Brunswick East’ with Mild High Club in August, ‘Polygondwanaland’ in November and ‘Gumboot Soup’ in December.