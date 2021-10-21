King Gizzard’s Cook Craig announces new Pipe-eye album ‘Dream Themes’

Cook Craig of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and the Murlocs has announced he’ll release a new album with his Pipe-eye solo project next month.

‘Dream Themes’ is set to arrive on November 26 via Flightless. To coincide with the announcement, the multi-instrumentalist has shared lead single ‘Ancient 5G Aliens’.

The new single is a warbling, surreal slice of instrumental psych-pop that arrives alongside an appropriately esoteric, 3D-animated video courtesy of Jake Armstrong. Watch that below:

“Dream Themes was written for isolation day dreaming,” Craig commented in a statement about the new album. “TV show themes that play in one’s head when the television is off, eyes are closed but the mind is awake.”

‘Dream Themes’ will mark Craig’s fourth release under his Pipe-eye nom de plume. He released debut EP ‘Cosmic Blip’ in 2015, following it up with 2017 album ‘Laugh About Life’ and 2019’s ‘Inside/Outside’.

Since then, he’s released four studio albums with King Gizz – ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’, ‘K.G.’, ‘L.W.’ and ‘Butterfly 3000’. The Murlocs, which Craig plays bass in, released latest album ‘Bittersweet Demons’ back in June.

The tracklist for ‘Dream Themes’ is:

1. ‘Chakra’

2. ‘Detective Dogington’

3. ‘Martina Catarina’

4. ‘World of Travel’

5. ‘Ancient 5G Aliens’

6. ‘Action News with Ray Mar’

7. ‘Theme to a Dream’

8. ‘Oakhill Avenue’

9. ‘Let’s Get Married’