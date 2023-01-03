King Krule shares live ‘Man Alive!’ cuts from ‘Hey World!’ short film to streaming platforms

King Krule has released the audio from his 2019 short film Hey World! to streaming platforms for the first time.

The lo-fi film, directed by his partner Charlotte Patmore, captured Archy Marshall in the Cheshire countryside. He performed four songs from 2020 album ‘Man Alive!’ – ‘Perfecto Miserable’, ‘Alone, Omen 3’, ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’ and ‘Energy Fleets’ – which were, at the time, unreleased.

Those live versions were included as bonus tracks on the Japanese edition of ‘Man Alive!’, but up until now have not been available for fans to stream. Listen below:

‘Man Alive!’ was released in February 2020 after being previewed with ‘(Don’t Let The Dragon) Draag On’, ‘Alone, Omen 3’ and ‘Cellular’. In a four-star review, NME described the follow-up to 2017’s ‘The Ooz’ as “a compelling, expressive and at times uplifting work” that found “Marshall’s creativity is shining for all the world to see”.

Since then, Marshall has performed as part of Jehnny Beth’s Echoes series, appeared at festivals like End of the Road and Primavera Sound, covered John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’ and remixed the likes of Eyedress and – more recently – Nilüfer Yanya.

Back in 2021, Marshall released a live album titled ‘You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down’ that featured 17 songs recorded during a European tour the previous year, including fan favourites like ‘Easy Easy’, ‘Baby Blue’ and ‘Out Getting Ribs’. A short film of the same name, documenting that tour, was released at the same time.