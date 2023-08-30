King Krule releases new live film, ‘You’ll Never Guess What Happened Next’

King Krule has shared a new live film, comprised of footage from his recent run of intimate live shows. Check it out below.

The new live film is the first release from the English singer, songwriter and rapper since his highly-anticipated album, ‘Space Heavy’, and follows his recent time on the road.

Directed and shot by filmmaker Anna Pollack, the film is titled You’ll Never Guess What Happened Next, and features an array of performances held across the musician’s 2023 tour dates, as well as behind-the-scenes footage.

It comes after King Krule performed a handful of intimate stripped-back live shows across Europe and America as part of the ‘SHHHH Tour’ earlier this year, alongside bandmates Ignacio Salvadores (Saxophonist) and George Bass (Drummer).

Live recordings of seven songs from the show at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett are compiled together, with rare behind-the-scenes footage from the band’s time in New York.

Coming in at nearly 30 minutes long, it also features a setlist including recent tracks ‘Tortoise of Independency’, ‘Seaforth’, ‘Pink Shell’ and ‘If Only It Was Warmth’, ‘(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On’ and ‘Perfecto Miserable’ from critically acclaimed ‘Man Alive!’ and an unreleased new track ‘Whaleshark’.

Check out the live film below.

King Krule – real name Archy Ivan Marshall – released his fourth studio album earlier this year, shortly after he wrapped up his ‘SHHHH’ tour, which saw him perform across the US and Europe.

The 15-track LP soon became critically acclaimed, and NME awarded it four stars, writing: “This collaborative foray successfully breaks new ground in terms of Marshall’s solo work, further ensuring that ‘Space Heavy’ will assume a lofty standing in King Krule’s already glowing discography.”

It continued: “No doubt, then, that Lucas Hedges will be among the many eagerly adding this record to their collection.”

Going forward, King Krule continues his extensive live tour across the US, UK, and Europe, celebrating the release of the new album. He also added a new date in Paris at Elysee Montmartre, set to take place on 9 November, as well as further headline shows in LA, London, Amsterdam, Paris and more. Tickets are on sale now, find any remaining tickets here.