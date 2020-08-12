King Krule shares horror-themed video for ‘Comet Face’

King Krule has shared a new video for ‘Comet Face’ – watch it below.

The track is taken from Archy Marshall’s recent album ‘Man Alive!’, and the new video follows recent visuals for ‘Cellular’ and ‘Omen 3’.

The new video, which pays tribute to the horror genre, sees Marshall pacing around Peckham Rye park in London at night, telling the story of a demon terrorising the neighbourhood.

Watch the new ‘Comet Face’ video, which was directed by C.C. Wade and written by Wade and Archy’s brother Jack Marshall, below.

‘Man Alive!’, Marshall’s third album under the King Krule moniker, came out in February via XL Recordings.

In a four-star review of the record, NME said that it sees “the Krulean gloom lift to reveal a more optimistic worldview”.

The review adds: “After having to navigate their way through the overlong mire that was ‘The Ooz’ (Marshall recently admitted that the record “was an exercise in being super-weird”), King Krule fans will find their hero to be far more accessible on ‘Man Alive!’. The Krulean gloom is beginning to lift and, with this newfound paternal responsibility and a more optimistic worldview in place, Marshall’s creativity is shining for all the world to see.”

King Krule recently performed a 30-minute set as part of Savages vocalist Jehnny Beth’s new music-based TV show Echoes.

The first Echoes with Jehnny Beth episode arrived back in February with performances and discussions from Primal Scream, IDLES and more.