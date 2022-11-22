King Princess adds headline shows to 2023 Australian tour

King Princess (aka Mikaela Straus) has announced headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney, adding to the itinerary for her upcoming tour with Florence + The Machine.

Both shows will be sandwiched by dates of the aforementioned run; after supporting Florence Welch and co. at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday March 8, Straus will perform her own show at the Croxton Bandroom that Saturday (March 11). Her own Sydney show is set to go down on Wednesday March 15 at the Metro Theatre – two days after she plays Qudos Bank Arena with Florence.

Fans outside of those cities will still be able to catch a set from Strauss on the Florence tour. That’ll kick off in Perth on Saturday March 4, with the Melbourne and Sydney shows followed by one in Brisbane on Friday March 17. Wrapping up in New Zealand, the two indie-pop heavyweights will play Auckland’s Spark Arena on Tuesday March 21.

Advertisement

Tickets for all of the Florence shows are on sale now – here for the Australian dates and here for new New Zealand – with tickets to Straus’ own shows going on sale at 12pm next Wednesday (November 30). A pre-sale will also run from the same time on Monday (November 28) – info on both sales can be found here.

As noted by the poster (which you can see below), Straus’ headline shows will spotlight her recent second album as King Princess, ‘Hold On Baby’, which arrived back in July. It was supported with singles like the Fousheé-assisted ‘Little Bother’, ‘For My Friends’, ‘Cursed’ and ‘Change The Locks’.

In a four-star review of ‘Hold On Baby’, NME’s El Hunt wrote that “[the album’s] brightest moments may be more than enough to keep the die-hard KP fans hooked, but this feels like a missed chance to offer up something truly surprising”.

Earlier this month, Straus wrapped up the North American leg of her headline tour. During the show in New York, she welcomed out Julian Casablancas to help perform a cover of The Strokes‘ 2005 song ‘You Only Live Once’.

King Princess’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 4 – Boorloo/Perth, RAC Arena*

Wednesday 8 – Naarm/Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena*

Saturday 11 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Monday 13 – Warrang/Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena*

Wednesday 15 – Warrang/Sydney, Metro Theatre

Friday 17 – Meanjin/Brisbane, Entertainment Centre*

Tuesday 21 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Spark Arena*

Advertisement

* supporting Florence + The Machine