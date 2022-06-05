King Princess details release date for second album ‘Hold On Baby’

King Princess has shared more details on upcoming second album ‘Hold On Baby’ – check out its release date below.

The follow-up to Mikaela Strauss’ 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen’ was announced earlier this year alongside new track ‘For My Friends’, which follows recent tracks ‘House Burn Down’ and ‘Pain’.

The album has now been confirmed to arrive on July 29, and will feature contributions from Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Tobias Jesso Jr and more.

“I want this album to give you all some strength in accepting ourselves; as chaotic as we can be,” Strauss said of the album. “It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world.

“That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I’m here with you, and I love you.”

Discussing the “legendary” album in a previous interview, Strauss said: “I think this new record just as overall is a lot more about me. There’s less love songs than I’ve ever written, which is crazy, but when there are moments of love, they’re not unrequited.”

“Like it’s about my relationship with Quinn (Wilson). It’s about kind of growing up, and my position in the industry. And feeling inadequacy and anger in a funny way. And that’s the thing that I do well, there’s always a sense of humour. Also, I was really focused on songwriting in a different way than I have in the past…This was all done sitting at pianos or guitars.”

Later this year, King Princess will support Florence + The Machine on a five-date Australian and New Zealand tour, taking their upcoming ‘Dance Fever’ album Down Under in the first quarter of 2023.

The dates will follow an expansive tour throughout North America for Florence Welch and co., with King Princess also supporting on select dates alongside Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates.