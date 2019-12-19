King Princess’ releases festive remix ‘Very Extra Festuve Christmas 1’ featuring Mariah Carey

King Princess has shared a Christmas remix on Soundcloud featuring Mariah Carey.

The track – ‘Very Extra Festuve Christmas 1’ – is a far cry from Carey’s Christmas anthem ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ and sees the singer talking about the festive season over synth beats. You can listen to the remix below.

The mash-up is King Princess’ first, since her remix of Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’, earlier this year.

It comes after Carey’s anthem finally reached the Number One spot on the US Billboard chart, 25 years after its release, earlier this week.

Last week, an unexpected festive mash-up of Marilyn Manson 1996 track ‘The Beautiful People’ and Mariah Carey‘s Christmas number one also went viral.

Meanwhile, King Princess served as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last month performing her debut single ‘1950’ along with ‘Hit the Back’ from her recently released album, ‘Cheap Queen’.

She joined Will Ferrell, who returned to host the show for a fifth time.

In a four-star NME review, Thomas Hobb said of Mikaela Straus and ‘Cheap Queen’: “The Mark Ronson-endorsed New Yorker recalibrates the traditional love song for an LGBTQ audience and her debut studio album soars at its most experimental.”

In October, King Princess reunited with Mark Ronson, super-producer and founder of her label Zelig Records, for a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together’.

The pair previously collaborated on ‘Pieces Of Us’, a cut from Ronson’s latest record ‘Late Night Feelings’. Their remake of the 1967 Turtles hit was recorded for Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign for its new line of fragrance, Tiffany & Love.