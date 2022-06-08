King Princess shares ‘Cursed’ and ‘Too Bad’ from upcoming second album

King Princess has shared two new tracks from her upcoming second album – listen to ‘Cursed’ and ‘Too Bad’ below.

The follow-up to Mikaela Straus’ 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen’ was announced earlier this year alongside new track ‘For My Friends’, which follows recent tracks ‘House Burn Down’ and ‘Pain’.

The album’s release date – July 29 – was then revealed last week alongside details of the album’s collaborators, including Mark Ronson, Ethan Gruska, Aaron Dessner, Bryce Dessner, Tobias Jesso Jr and more.

Advertisement

Sharing a lengthy statement alongside the two new songs, Straus said: “I’ve only ever written about heartbreak. It felt easier to talk about myself through other people. To write about situations that caused me pain, and to use them to justify my own anxieties and depression.

“It finally reached a point where I had to turn the barrel on myself. I’m silly, I’m anxious, I’m sad, I’m sexy. I didn’t want to be scared to talk about those things anymore. The infinite dichotomy of things that make me up. I’m not a girl, not quite a boy, a lesbian, but also gay as the day is long.”

King Princess added: “I’m not one thing. I’m not sure I like myself, but I’m figuring it out. ‘Hold On Baby‘ is a search for a new heartbreak. It’s a love letter to my girlfriend. It’s a firm read of myself. And it’s a reminder of the totems in my life that give me hope; my dog who is my fiercest companion and the owl that represents my grandparents.

“I want this album to give you all some strength in accepting ourselves; as chaotic as we can be. It’s not easy being alive and I feel indebted to you all for providing me air to breathe in this insane world.

Advertisement

“That’s what King Princess has always been about at its core. Making a home for us to feel safe and weird and messy and imperfect. You are not alone in your feelings. I bet you I feel and have felt the same. This album is for anyone who needs a sanctuary to be vulnerable. I’m here with you, and I love you.”

Later this year, King Princess will support Florence + The Machine on a five-date Australian and New Zealand tour, taking their upcoming ‘Dance Fever’ album Down Under in the first quarter of 2023.

The dates will follow an expansive tour throughout North America for Florence Welch and co., with King Princess also supporting on select dates alongside Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg on select dates.