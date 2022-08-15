King Stingray add four new shows to national self-titled album tour

After selling out all but one show on their upcoming national tour, King Stingray have now revealed additional dates for Meanjin (Brisbane), Warrang (Sydney), Naarm (Melbourne) and Boorloo (Perth).

The run will still kick off in Meanjin on Sunday October 2, when the current NME Australia cover stars take to the stage at The Triffid. A second show at the venue, announced today (August 15), will then go down on Monday October 3, before the band head to Warrang for two gigs at the Manning Bar. The newly added date will come first on Thursday October 6, with the original sold-out show going down the following night (October 7).

From there, King Stingray will visit Naarm for a pair of shows at the Croxton Bandroom, where they’ll play to an already sold-out crowd on Saturday October 8, and to those who buy tickets for the new show on Sunday 7. Tarndanya (Adelaide) is currently the tour’s only stop with one show, dated for Friday October 14 at The Gov.

The band will hit Boorloo (Perth) next, playing the Freo Social on Saturday October 15 and Sunday 16 (the latter being their new show). They’ll wrap things up closer to home, rounding out the tour at Garrmalang’s (Darwin) Railway Club on Friday October 21 and Saturday 22. Both of those dates are sold out, however tickets for the new shows in Meanjin, Warrang, Naarm and Boorloo – and the existing Tarndanya date – can be found here.

Jess Day and Dulcie will open for King Stingray at the first NINE shows, while local “bush jazz” outfit Double Dinghy will join them in Garrmalang.

Alongside the album tour, King Stingray will open for Midnight Oil at their Canberra show on Saturday October 1, and perform at all three dates of this year’s Falls Festival, all three Spilt Milks, and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast.

King Stingray’s self-titled album was released last Friday (August 5) via Cooking Vinyl, flanked by the singles ‘Hey Wanhaka’, ‘Get Me Out’, ‘Milkumana’, ‘Camp Dog’ and ‘Let’s Go’. NME gave it a five-star review, writing that “across all 10 of its coltish and colourful tunes, [the album] paints a vivid picture of the band’s youthful origins”.

The album was also featured on NME’s list of the best Australian records to arrive in August, where it was described as “one of the year’s most captivating rock records” “that more than justifies the hype“. Prior to its release, the band covered Coldplay‘s ‘Yellow’ for Like A Version, and Warumpi Band‘s ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’ (with Bad//Dreems) at Splendour In The Grass.

Earlier in the year, King Stingray won the title of Best New Act From Australia at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, and were featured in the NME 100 for 2022.

King Stingray’s national album tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Sunday 2 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid (SOLD OUT)

Monday 3 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 6 – Warrang/Sydney, Manning Bar

Friday 7 – Warrang/Sydney, Manning Bar (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 8 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 9 – Naarm/Melbourne, Croxton Bandroom

Friday 14 – Tarndanya/Adelaide, The Gov

Saturday 15 – Boorloo/Perth, Freo Social (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 16 – Boorloo/Perth, Freo Social

Friday 21 – Garrmalang/Darwin, Railway Club (SOLD OUT)

Saturday 22 – Garrmalang/Darwin, Railway Club (SOLD OUT)