King Stingray, Alex the Astronaut and more make Anthony Albanese’s Hottest 100 list

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has cast his votes for triple j’s Hottest 100, sharing a list comprising mostly Australian acts.

Albanese posted his votes to Instagram yesterday (January 15), with King Stingray‘s ‘Camp Dog’ topping the list. It was followed by Alex The Astronaut‘s ‘Haircut’, Hatchie‘s ‘Quicksand’, ‘Free’ by Florence + The Machine, G Flip‘s ‘Get Me Outta Here’, ‘Stars In My Eyes’ by Ball Park Music, Spacey Jane‘s ‘It’s Been A Long Day’, Thelma Plum‘s ‘The Brown Snake’, ‘Colin’ by Lime Cordiale and ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’ by Gang Of Youths.

Responding in the comments, King Stingray wrote, “Yo! Thanks @albomp! Awesome line up, such great bands! Much love mate!”, and Lime Cordiale added: “Ahhh thanks mate!!!”.

Alex The Astronaut also expressed her gratitude, quipping, “voted for you too xx,” while Hatchie commented, “slay king”.

The Labor leader has shown himself to be a strong supporter of the Australian music scene. For example, he gifted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern records from Midnight Oil, Spiderbait and Powderfinger during their first official meeting in June 2022; she returned the favour with a selection of Flying Nun vinyls.

Last August, he was spotted at a Gang Of Youths concert in Sydney, where he downed a beer to the delight of the crowd. That same week, he presented Midnight Oil with an award for Excellence In The Community at a Support Act fundraiser, describing the band as “part of our national soundtrack”.

Voting for triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2022 is open now until Monday January 23 – cast your votes here. The Hottest 200 countdown will take place on Friday January 27, followed by the Hottest 100 on Saturday 28.