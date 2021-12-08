King Stingray announce debut national tour for 2022

Yolngu surf-rock outfit King Stingray have announced they’ll embark on their debut national headline tour next year.

The run of dates will kick off in Melbourne on February 25, continuing along with headline dates in Perth, Sydney, the Gold Coast, Hobart and more.

The tour will also take in a number of festival dates, including appearances as part of Nine Lives in Brisbane, WOMADelaide in Adelaide, Strawberry Fields in Tocumwal and Yours & Owls in Wollongong. See full dates below – tickets are on sale now.

“We’re so excited to rock the nation next year!” commented guitarist Roy Kellaway in a statement. “We’ve got our power stance engaged, ready to rock the dhukarr! See you all there!”

King Stingray’s tour announcement culminates a big year for the five-piece. Building on the early success of debut single ‘Hey Wanhaka’ late last year, the band followed it up with ‘Get Me Out’ in January and ‘Milkumana’ in August.

Last month, the band were crowned Unearthed Artist of the Year as part of this year’s J Awards.

King Stingray’s 2022 national tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 25 – Melbourne, Corner Hotel

Saturday 26 – Perth, The Rosemount

MARCH

Friday 4 – Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 5 – Nine Lives Festival, Brisbane

Sunday 6 – Gold Coast, Vinnie’s Dive Bar

Friday 11 – Hobart, Altar

Monday 14 – Adelaide, WOMADelaide

Saturday 26 – Canberra, Kambri

Sunday 27 – Tocumwal, Strawberry Fields

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Wollongong, Yours & Owls

