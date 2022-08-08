King Stingray announce national self-titled album tour

King Stingray have announced a six-date national tour in support of their self-titled debut album.

The run will kick off in Meanjin (Brisbane) on Sunday October 2, when the current NME Australia cover stars take to the stage at The Triffid. They’ll head to Warrang (Sydney) and Naarm (Melbourne) the following weekend, before rolling on through to Tarndanya (Adelaide) and Boorloo (Perth). The band will wrap things up closer to home, rounding out the tour at Garrmalang’s (Darwin) Railway Club on Saturday October 22.

Jess Day and Dulcie will open for King Stingray at the first five shows, while local “bush jazz” outfit Double Dinghy will join them in Garrmalang. Tickets for all of the shows go sale at 10am AEST this Thursday (August 11), with a pre-sale starting at the same time a day earlier. See ticket info here.

Alongside the album tour, King Stingray will open for Midnight Oil at their Canberra show on Saturday October 1, and perform at all three dates of this year’s Falls Festival, all three Spilt Milks, and Lost Paradise on the NSW Central Coast.

King Stingray’s self-titled album was released last Friday (August 5) via Cooking Vinyl, flanked by the singles ‘Hey Wanhaka’, ‘Get Me Out’, ‘Milkumana’, ‘Camp Dog’ and ‘Let’s Go’. NME gave it a five-star review, writing that “across all 10 of its coltish and colourful tunes, [the album] paints a vivid picture of the band’s youthful origins”.

The album was also featured on NME’s list of the best Australian records to arrive in August, where it was described as “one of the year’s most captivating rock records” “that more than justifies the hype“. Prior to its release, the band covered Coldplay‘s ‘Yellow’ for Like A Version, and Warumpi Band‘s ‘Blackfella/Whitefella’ (with Bad//Dreems) at Splendour In The Grass.

Earlier in the year, King Stingray won the title of Best New Act From Australia at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards, and were featured in the NME 100 for 2022.

King Stingray’s national album tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Sunday 2 – Meanjin (Brisbane), The Triffid

Friday 7 – Warrang (Sydney), Manning Bar

Saturday 8 – Naarm (Melbourne), Croxton Bandroom

Friday 14 – Tarndanya (Adelaide), The Gov

Saturday 15 – Boorloo (Perth), Freo Social

Saturday 22 – Garrmalang (Darwin), Railway Club