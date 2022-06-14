King Stingray announce self-titled debut album, share breezy new single ‘Let’s Go’

King Stingray have detailed plans to release their self-titled debut album this August, sharing the news alongside a new single titled ‘Let’s Go’.

READ MORE: King Stingray: Yolngu surf rock band forged from lifelong friendship and family

Building on the loose and jammy style that King Stingray have established over the past two years, ‘Let’s Go’ is a breezy, upbeat indie-rock number. The song’s accompanying music video was inspired by the band’s time on the Central Arnhem Highway in the Northern Territory, which guitarist Roy Kellaway described in a press release as “the backbone of good times”.

“Whether it’s packing up the Troopy [Toyota Troopcarrier] with dusty, half-broken band equipment and driving 12 hours to Darwin for a gig, or just going bush to enjoy the great outdoors with our loved ones and friends… the Central Arnhem Highway was the big road to fun times for us growing up, and still is to this day,” he said.

Advertisement

The song’s accompanying music video reflects this, flicking between shots of the band driving across the sprawling Central Arnhem Highway, performing in their jam space, and hanging out at various festivals. Have a look at the video, directed by Sam Brumby (who also helmed the clip for earlier single ‘Milkumana’), below:

‘Let’s Go’ is the fifth single to be shared from King Stingray’s eponymous debut, following ‘Hey Wanhaka’ in October 2020, ‘Get Me Out’ the following January, ‘Milkumana’ that August, and ‘Camp Dog’ back in March. The album itself is set for release on August 5 via Cooking Vinyl Australia, with pre-orders available now.

The release will come amidst a slew of festival appearances for the band. In addition to opening several dates of Ball Park Music‘s ‘Weirder & Weirder’ tour, King Stingray will perform at Splendour In The Grass, Savannah In The Round, Jungle Love and Lost Paradise, as well as all dates of the touring Spilt Milk and Falls festivals. They will also perform at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards ceremony, as well as their local Territory Day event on East Arnhem Land.

Back in January, King Stingray were nominated for three titles at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards. Alongside nominations for Best Song By An Australian Artist (for which they were nominated with ‘Get Me Out’) and Best Band From Australia, the band took home the award for Best New Act From Australia.

It came after the band were featured in The NME 100 for 2022, where they were praised for “[taking] their bloodline’s musical ethos of fusing Indigenous Yolŋu language and instruments with sun-drenched and searing guitars – and [giving] it a modern makeover”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, King Stingray were recently announced as finalists for the inaugural Environmental Music Prize, earning their nomination for the ‘Hey Wanhaka’ clip. The EMP sports a $20,000 prize, with the winner due to be announced in the coming months.

Take a look at the cover art and tracklisting for ‘King Stingray’ below:

1. ‘Lupa’

2. ‘Hey Wanhaka’

3. ‘Get Me Out’

4. ‘Let’s Go’

5. ‘Raypirri’

6. ‘Milkumana’

7. ‘Sweet Arnhem Land’

9. ‘Malk Mirri Wayin’

9. ‘Camp Dog’

10. ‘Life Goes On’