King Stingray, Budjerah, The Lazy Eyes and more to play Jungle Love 2022

Organisers have revealed new details for this year’s Jungle Love festival, including its full line-up – sporting the likes of King Stingray, The Lazy Eyes and Budjerah – and a new location.

The gig was initially set to run between Friday April 29 and Sunday May 1, when it would’ve taken place in the rural town of Imbil (about an hour north-west of the Sunshine Coast). It was delayed, however, due to the extreme flooding that devastated much of Queensland throughout March and April. It’ll now take place in Jimna (a locality in the Somerset Region) and run over the weekend of September 2-4.

Many of the acts from the axed April edition will return to perform this September, including – in addition to all three of the aforementioned names – Hope D, Ivey, Jem Cassar-Daley, Lastlings, Pink Matter and Pirra. Newcomers include Cloe Terare, Aya J, Great Sage and Menajerie.

Have a look at the full line-up for Jungle Love 2022:

In a statement shared with today’s (May 16) news, festival director Raymond Williams explained that he and his crew discovered Jimna after the April edition of Jungle Love was scrapped. It’s poised to become the festival’s permanent home, as he expounded: “It’s our own private little universe, it’s paradise, and it’s honestly the opportunity of a lifetime. With this extra time up our sleeve to really perfect the festival I have no doubt that this one will smoke all previous years out of the water.

“I’ve always said, Jungle Love is way more than just a music festival. It’s the fun-loving, warm, open-minded community that make the pilgrimage each year in their sparkliest costumes that make it such a life-changing experience each and every year.”

According to a press release, more announcements for Jungle Love 2022 will be made in the coming weeks. For now, tickets are on sale now – find them here – and details on the festival’s ancillary programming, including workshops, art installations, and the interactive Jambala performance tent, can be found on its website.