King Stingray are the cover stars of the July 2022 issue of the NME Australia magazine

King Stingray are the cover stars of the NME Australia July 2022 issue.

The cover story arrives ahead of the release of the Arnhem Land group’s debut album ‘King Stingray’ in early August. In our interview, the Yolŋu surf rock band chats with NME’s Rhianna Patrick in Brisbane about their ties to and deep reverence for Yothu Yindi, how climate change is affecting country as well as the stories and songlines (Manikay) on the album.

“We’ve got the music structures and choruses and verses because it’s based on the land and the sea, the sky, [and] talks about everything around us,” says guitarist Dimathaya Burarrwaŋa of the significance of the Manikay ancestral traditions. “The music structure always talks about the real value we have. So, we wouldn’t have to keep it to ourselves. It’s like thanksgiving, everyone has to have a thanksgiving to the spirit of the universe or the land itself.”

Elsewhere in the issue, NME speaks to Gamilaraay singer-songwriter Thelma Plum about her new EP ‘Meanjin’ and Redland Bay rockers Beddy Rays about their self-titled debut album. We also review new albums by Lizzo, Burna Boy and Tasman Keith, and go behind the scenes of music festival celebration slash coming-of-age movie 6 Festivals.

