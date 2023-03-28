King Stingray announce national Australia tour this June and July

King Stingray have announced a new national tour of Australia, set to kick off this June.

Today (March 28), the Yolŋu surf rockers took to social media to announce the ‘That’s Where I Wanna Be’ tour, which will see them supported by George Alice and Old Mervs.

Between June and July, King Stingray will perform five shows across Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne and Brisbane. Check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Advertisement

General tickets are set to go on sale this Friday (March 31) at 10am local time, and can be purchased here. However, pre-sale tickets will go on sale one day prior, on Thursday (March 30). Sign up here for access to pre-sale tickets.

King Stingray’s ‘That’s Where I Wanna Be’ Australia tour dates are:

June:

24 – Enmore Theatre – Warrang, Sydney

29 – Astor Theatre – Boorloo, Perth

30 – Hindley St Music Hall – Tarndanya, Adelaide

July:

01 – Forum – Naarm, Melbourne

07 – The Tivoli – Meanjin, Brisbane

Earlier this month, King Stingray won the 2022 Soundmerch Australian Music Prize for their self-titled debut album. “We’re so unbelievably stoked to have won the 18th AMP. We had so much fun making this record and we just hope that listeners can hear the joy that we had making it, as well as feel the joy for themselves,” the band said.

The band’s ‘King Stingray’ made it onto NME‘s Best 25 Australian Albums of 2022 list, clinching the number two spot. “We needn’t wait for ‘King Stingray’ to be declared an all-time Aussie rock classic – just four months after release, it already is one,” NME‘s Ellie Robinson wrote of the record.