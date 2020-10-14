King Stingray, new band with Yothu Yindi bloodline, drop debut track

King Stingray, a four-piece featuring Yothu Yindi progeny, have released their debut single, ‘Hey Wanhaka’.

The track hit streaming services today (October 14) via Bargain Bin, the label owned and operated by The Chats.

‘Hey Wanhaka’ is written in both English and Yolŋu Matha, a native dialect from the band’s home of Yirrkala in North-East Arnhem Land. In Yolŋu Matha, the single’s name means “hey, where you going?”.

‘Hey Wanhaka’ premiered over the weekend on triple j’s 2020 program but is officially out today. Listen to the track below:

Per a press release, ‘Hey Wanhaka’ sees King Stingray draw on the traditional Yolŋu manikay (traditional song-line) of the Lorrpu (white cockatoo). The band have combined these traditional elements with modern indie/surf-rock flavours for a strong debut track.

Among King Stingray’s four members are Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu, the nephew of Yothu Yindi frontman Dr Mandawuy Yunupiŋu and Roy Kellaway, the son of the group’s bass player, Stu Kellaway. Dimathaya Burarrwanga and Campbell Messer round out the King Stingray’s lineup.

“I’m bloody stoked to have King Stingray on board the Bargain Bin train,” The Chats frontman Eamon Sandwith said of King Stingray’s recent signing.

“I’m very much looking forward to seeing them grow as a band and I can’t wait till we can hit the road and do some shows together!”