King Stingray release disco-infused new single ‘Milkumana’

Surf-rock five-piece King Stingray have released the new single ‘Milkumana’, their third track as a group.

The single blends English and Yolŋu lyrics with an upbeat disco rhythm. An accompanying music video, directed by the band’s guitarist Roy Kellaway and Sam Brumby, was filmed in North East Arnhem Land and features tribal elders Mangatjay Yunupingu and Malŋay Yunupingu.

Watch the clip for ‘Milkumana’ below:

Advertisement

According to a statement, ‘Milkumana’ in Yolŋu Matha means “to show, share or pass on knowledge through stories and song”.

“It’s about leadership and mala wangany – we are all one and in this together,” Kellaway said.

“We are all living under the same sun, sailing in the same boat, towards a brighter future. It’s about role models and the importance of setting good examples for the new generation.”

The new single follows on from King Stingray’s earlier releases ‘Hey Wanhaka’ and ‘Get Me Out’. All three tracks were recently performed as part of a live set for triple j’s Live At The Wireless concert series.

Advertisement

King Stingray debuted in October last year. The band’s make-up includes Yirrŋa Yunupiŋu, the nephew of Yothu Yindi frontman Dr Mandawuy Yunupiŋu and Roy Kellaway, the son of the group’s bass player, Stu Kellaway.