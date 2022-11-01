King Stingray, Sampa The Great and Flume lead nominees for 2022 J Awards

triple j have revealed the full list of nominees for this year’s J Awards, headed up by the likes of King Stingray, Sampa The Great and Flume.

All three of those artists are in the running for Australian Album Of The Year, as are Eliza & The Delusionals, Gang Of Youths, Meg Mac, Northlane, Spacey Jane and Stand Atlantic. King Stingray and Sampa have also earned the nod for Double J Australian Artist Of The Year, where they’re nominated alongside Courtney Barnett, HAAi and Midnight Oil.

Flume’s second nod, meanwhile, comes in the category for Australian Music Video Of The Year, where the Michael Hili-directed clip for his single ‘Say Nothing’ (featuring MAY-A) is nominated. Other artists nominated are 1300 (‘Oldboy’), Confidence Man (‘Holiday’), Party Dozen (‘Macca The Mutt’) and RONA (‘Closure’).

Meanwhile, the Unearthed Artist Of The Year award will go to one of five up-and-coming artists, with this year’s nominees including Elsy Wameyo, grentperez, JACOTÉNE, South Summit and Speed.

Rounding out the list are the nominees for this year’s Done Good Award, which celebrates individuals and groups pushing for societal progression. The five nominees in the running are photographer/roadie David Herington, musician/disability advocade Eliza Hull, In Hearts Wake frontman Jake Taylor, rapper Kobie Dee, and the group behind Raising Their Voices (which includes Jaguar Jonze).

This year will mark the 18th that triple j have hosted the J Awards; last year’s ceremony saw Genesis Owusu lead the wins with two trophies (Australian Album Of The Year for ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ and Australian Music Video Of The Year for ‘The Other Black Dog’), while King Stingray took out the title for Unearthed Artist Of The Year and Jaguar Jonze earned the Done Good Award.

The nominees for the 2022 J Awards are:

AUSTRALIAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Eliza & The Delusionals – ‘Now And Then’

Flume – ‘Palaces’

Gang Of Youths – ‘angel in realtime.’

Julia Jacklin – ‘Pre Pleasure’

King Stingray – ‘King Stingray’

Meg Mac – ‘Matter Of Time’

Northlane – ‘Obsidian’

Sampa The Great – ‘As Above, So Below’

Spacey Jane – ‘Here Comes Everybody’

Stand Atlantic – ‘F.E.A.R.’

UNEARTHED ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Elsy Wameyo

grentperez

JACOTÉNE

South Summit

SPEED

DOUBLE J AUSTRALIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Courtney Barnett

HAAi

King Stingray

Midnight Oil

Sampa The Great

AUSTRALIAN MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

1300 – ‘Oldboy’ (directed by Raghav Rampal)

Confidence Man – ‘Holiday’ (directed by W.A.M. Bleakley)

Flume featuring MAY-A – ‘Say Nothing’ (directed by Michael Hili)

Party Dozen featuring Nick Cave – ‘Macca The Mutt’ (directed by Tanya Babic and Jason Sukadana)

RONA. featuring Helena – ‘Closure’ (directed by Dylan River)

DONE GOOD AWARD

David Herington: Unsung Legend

Eliza Hull: Muso & Disability Advocate

Jake Taylor (In Hearts Wake): Climate Champion

Kobie Dee: Enriching First Nations communities

Raising Their Voices: Landmark report into sexual harassment