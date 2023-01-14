King Stingray to headline $20 show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl

King Stingray at set to play a $20 headline show at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl this March.

The Yolŋu surf rockers announced the all-ages show via social media yesterday (January 13), which forms part of the Arts Centre Melbourne’s Live At The Bowl programming.

It’ll take place at the famed Melbourne venue on Friday March 31, with some yet-to-be-announced special guests joining them for the set. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Speaking of the show in a press statement, Arts Centre Melbourne’s Senior Producer for Creative Learning Zoe Rinkel said: “We are thrilled to have King Stingray at the Bowl for this gig. This is going to be a big one.”

“It’s so exciting to have such an incredible line-up at an all-ages show at the Bowl. We want to create an environment that young people will get around and feel connected.”

Last year was one of big achievements for the East Arnhem Land rockers, who released their self-titled debut album in August. The album and its singles — ‘Camp Dog’, ‘Let’s Go’, ‘Milkumana’, ‘Hey Wanhaka’ and ‘Get Me Out’ — saw the outfit take home gongs from the National Indigenous Music Awards, the ARIAs and the BandLab NME Awards.

‘King Stingray’ also made it onto NME‘s Best 25 Australian Albums of 2022 list, taking out the number two spot. “We needn’t wait for ‘King Stingray’ to be declared an all-time Aussie rock classic – just four months after release, it already is one,” NME‘s Ellie Robinson wrote of the record.

Speaking to NME back in July, guitarist Roy Kellaway (son of Yothu Yindi‘s bassist Stuart Kellaway) spoke on the band’s cohesion, saying: “I’ve collaborated with other people in the past and sometimes it can feel… it’s not flowing, the energy’s not there.”

“But this just flows because no one’s critical. We’re all happy joyful people. It’s not like, ‘no, I don’t like that idea’. Anything goes.”