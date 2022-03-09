King Stingray to host free workshop in Wollongong before Yours & Owls

King Stingray have linked up with the team behind Yours & Owls to organise a free, all-ages workshop in Wollongong before they perform at the festival.

READ MORE: King Stingray: Yolngu surf rock band forged from lifelong friendship and family

According to a press release, the event will see King Stingray deliver “an exploration into some traditional Aboriginal creative processes and practices”, including a Welcome to Country, smoking ceremony and cultural demonstration. The Yolngu surf-rockers will also host a Q&A session with attendees, and close the evening out with a stripped-back live performance.

The workshop is set to take place on April 1 at the Wollongong Youth Centre. Though it’s free to attend, attendees will need to RVSP through Moshtix to confirm their spot.

Advertisement

The following day (April 2), King Stingray will perform as part of the 2022 Yours & Owls festival at Stuart Park, joining the likes of Hilltop Hoods, Peking Duk, Violent Soho, Jack River and Lastlings. Organisers announced yesterday (March 8) that due to the recent lifting of festival restrictions in NSW, the event’s capacity has increased – extra tickets are on sale now from the festival’s website.

King Stingray are currently undertaking their first full tour of Australia, which continues in Hobart this Friday (March 11). Thus far, the group have played in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane and the Gold Coast, with remaining shows booked in for Adelaide, Canberra and Tocumwal.

Other shows coming up for the group include two dates on Midnight Oil‘s current ‘Resist’ tour as well a run of dates supporting Ball Park Music on their ‘Weirder & Weirder’ tour in June.

It comes hot on the heels of the band’s busy 2021, having followed up their debut single, ‘Hey Wanhaka’, with ‘Get Me Out’ in January and ‘Milkumana’ in August. Both tracks made it into triple j’s Hottest 100 for 2021, with ‘Get Me Out’ coming in at 46 and ‘Milkumana’ at 56.

The band are set to release their debut album sometime in 2022. Speaking to NME last year, guitarist Roy Kellaway teased that the record will feature “some hard-hitting numbers and some that will give you goosebumps and make you want to cry”.

Advertisement

Last year also saw King Stingray crowned Unearthed Artist of the Year as part of the J Awards. Earlier this year, the band won Best New Act From Australia at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards. They were also featured in this year’s NME 100, with writer Jackson Langford saying their music “is consistently upbeat and thrilling, but never compromises on rich storytelling”.