King Stingray, WAAX and more announced for 2021 Yonder Festival

The full programme for this year’s Yonder Festival has been announced, with a lineup spearheaded by King Stingray, WAAX, Alter Boy, Sahara Beck and Holiday Party.
The bill sports an impressive 54 acts in total, many of whom are local to the festival’s batting grounds of Queensland. In a press statement, festival director Lincoln Savage said his intent was to highlight local artists in a time where many are facing challenges owed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most of this year’s program is made up of Queensland’s own, which really aligns with Yonder’s ethos of supporting local talent and providing a platform for emerging artists,” he said. “It also helps us mitigate some of the difficulties around interstate travel which has been a big roadblock for festivals and gigs this year.
“That said, we are really excited to be welcoming King Stingray and Alter Boy from out-of-state. They’re two of Australia’s most compelling artists right now and we can’t wait to bring them to a Queensland audience. We are also delighted to welcome a number of powerful First Nations and Indigenous artists to the festival and are appreciative of their involvement.
“Yonder is built on a balance of art forms and has a focus on those artists who are just starting to break out. We encourage people to attend Yonder not because of the artists they know, but those they don’t – we hope Yonder provides an experience for people to find their new favourite acts.”
Now in its third year, 2021’s Yonder Festival will take place on Kabi Kabi/Gubbi Gubbi Country (Mary Valley, Sunshine Coast) and run from Thursday November 25 through Saturday 27. Tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website.
In addition to its live music programme, Yonder will feature a full slate of performance and visual art installations, as well as a series of workshops. As per the press release, “Audiences should be sure to explore every corner of the festival site, with immersive lighting installations, curious creatures, and interactive adventures to be found.”
The full lineup for Yonder Festival 2021 is:
Agrammeofsoma
Alter Boy
ARIFUG
Bcharre بشري
Boom Boom Bean Selecta
Cheek 2 Cheek
Chesmond Deese
cyberBanshee
DancingWater
DeepBlue
Dream Coast
George Hickman
George x FreeJ
Golden Age of Ballooning
Great Sage
Greshka
Half World Takeover
Hazards of Swimming Naked
Holiday Party
Jazz House
Kairos Kin
Kallidad
King Stingray
Kitch
Linsey Pollak
Luke Jaaniste
Molecules to Minds
Monet’s Pond
MYSTERYFACE
Natural Steps Takeover
Nice Biscuit
NO.ONE NETWORK
Oscill Ether
Passion Cactus
Pipin
Pocketmoth Takeover
Quivr Takeover
Respect Guy
Ruby Gilbert
Sahara Beck
Seasoning
Shandy Takeover
Spirit Lights
Sunderhaus
Taylah J and Stone Moth
Tess King
The Abstract Human Radio
The Dharma Chain
THE RIOT
Tokyo Twilight
Unregistered Master Builder
UQ Taiko
WAAX
WIIGZ