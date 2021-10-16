King Stingray, WAAX and more announced for 2021 Yonder Festival

The full programme for this year’s Yonder Festival has been announced, with a lineup spearheaded by King Stingray, WAAX, Alter Boy, Sahara Beck and Holiday Party.

The bill sports an impressive 54 acts in total, many of whom are local to the festival’s batting grounds of Queensland. In a press statement, festival director Lincoln Savage said his intent was to highlight local artists in a time where many are facing challenges owed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most of this year’s program is made up of Queensland’s own, which really aligns with Yonder’s ethos of supporting local talent and providing a platform for emerging artists,” he said. “It also helps us mitigate some of the difficulties around interstate travel which has been a big roadblock for festivals and gigs this year.

Advertisement

“That said, we are really excited to be welcoming King Stingray and Alter Boy from out-of-state. They’re two of Australia’s most compelling artists right now and we can’t wait to bring them to a Queensland audience. We are also delighted to welcome a number of powerful First Nations and Indigenous artists to the festival and are appreciative of their involvement.

“Yonder is built on a balance of art forms and has a focus on those artists who are just starting to break out. We encourage people to attend Yonder not because of the artists they know, but those they don’t – we hope Yonder provides an experience for people to find their new favourite acts.”

Now in its third year, 2021’s Yonder Festival will take place on Kabi Kabi/Gubbi Gubbi Country (Mary Valley, Sunshine Coast) and run from Thursday November 25 through Saturday 27. Tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website.

In addition to its live music programme, Yonder will feature a full slate of performance and visual art installations, as well as a series of workshops. As per the press release, “Audiences should be sure to explore every corner of the festival site, with immersive lighting installations, curious creatures, and interactive adventures to be found.”

The full lineup for Yonder Festival 2021 is:

Advertisement

Agrammeofsoma

Alter Boy

ARIFUG

Bcharre بشري

Boom Boom Bean Selecta

Cheek 2 Cheek

Chesmond Deese

cyberBanshee

DancingWater

DeepBlue

Dream Coast

George Hickman

George x FreeJ

Golden Age of Ballooning

Great Sage

Greshka

Half World Takeover

Hazards of Swimming Naked

Holiday Party

Jazz House

Kairos Kin

Kallidad

King Stingray

Kitch

Linsey Pollak

Luke Jaaniste

Molecules to Minds

Monet’s Pond

MYSTERYFACE

Natural Steps Takeover

Nice Biscuit

NO.ONE NETWORK

Oscill Ether

Passion Cactus

Pipin

Pocketmoth Takeover

Quivr Takeover

Respect Guy

Ruby Gilbert

Sahara Beck

Seasoning

Shandy Takeover

Spirit Lights

Sunderhaus

Taylah J and Stone Moth

Tess King

The Abstract Human Radio

The Dharma Chain

THE RIOT

Tokyo Twilight

Unregistered Master Builder

UQ Taiko

WAAX

WIIGZ